Shrimp On Toast

1 pint cherry tomatoes

½ tablespoon olive oil, plus more for the bread

8-inch section of baguette, cut open lengthwise and then cut into 4-inch pieces

3 tablespoons butter, divided

½ pound colossal white shrimp, peeled & deveined

1 tablespoons garlic, minced

2 small shallots, minced

¼ cup dry white wine

½ cup clam juice

1 cup peas

zest from 1 lemon

¼ cup parsley, chopped fine

½ teaspoon red crushed chili flake

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat your oven to 400˚F. Toss the cherry tomatoes with ½ tablespoon of olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a baking sheet and roast for 10-12 minutes, just until the tomatoes start to burst. Remove and set aside to cool. Transfer the baguette pieces, cut side up to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Drizzle with olive oil and season with a little salt and pepper. Bake in the 400˚F oven until golden brown, about 8 minutes. Remove and set aside.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of butter. When the butter begins to foam, add the shallots and garlic and the shrimp, cooking for 3-4, constantly flipping or stirring. Add the wine and reduce by half. Remove the shrimp and add the clam juice, peas, lemon zest, parsley, tomatoes, chili flake. Reduce by half, and remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and shrimp back into the pan. The sauce will thicken quickly, season with salt and pepper.

To serve, spoon some shrimp and sauce over the toast.