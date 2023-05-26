Grilled Potato Salad

2 small bags marble potatoes, washed and dried

olive oil, for drizzling

smoked paprika

cayenne

salt and pepper to taste

aluminum foil

For the mayonnaise mix:

½ cup mayonnaise

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

½ cup celery, small diced

1 bunch scallions, ends trimmed, sliced thin

½ cup white onion, small diced

1 tablespoon dill, finely chopped

heavy pinch celery salt

salt and pepper, to taste

Cook the potatoes: lay a sheet of aluminum foil down. Drizzle with olive oil. Place the potatoes down, season with smoked paprika, cayenne, salt and pepper then drizzle with olive oil. Fold the aluminum foil and seal, forming a tight package. Preheat your grill to medium heat. Grill for about 30 minutes (depending on the size of your potatoes) or until the potatoes are tender to a knife tip. Remove the potatoes and allow to cool enough to handle, cut the potatoes in half (or quarters if they are very large). Transfer the potatoes to a large bowl.

To make the mayonnaise mix:

Str together the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, apple cider vinegar, celery, scallions, white onion, dill and celery salt. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Stir as much prepared mayonnaise mixture into the potatoes as desired.