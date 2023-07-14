88º

Watermelon Granita

Michelle Bernstein, SoFlo Taste Host

1 LB watermelon

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons sugar

Cut watermelon into chunks, freeze until hard. Blend with sugar and lime. Pour into a dish or glass Freeze for 2 hours mixing every 30 minutes with a fork.

Whipped cream

About the Author:

Born and raised in Miami, of Jewish and Latinx descent, Chef Michelle “Michy” Bernstein is the host of Local10’s Emmy-Award winning SoFlo TASTE and a fixture in the culinary world.

