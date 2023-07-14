Watermelon Granita
1 LB watermelon
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons sugar
Cut watermelon into chunks, freeze until hard. Blend with sugar and lime. Pour into a dish or glass Freeze for 2 hours mixing every 30 minutes with a fork.
Whipped cream
