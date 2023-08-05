Grilled Banana Bread

For the banana bread:

nonstick cooking spray

½ cup (1 stick) butter, at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup mashed very ripe bananas

½ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup chocolate chips

For serving:

vanilla ice cream

lightly toasted walnuts

Preheat the oven to 350˚F. Generously grease a loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and line with parchment paper, lightly spray the parchment paper with nonstick cooking spray.

Using an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs on at a time, beating to incorporate.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture, and mix until just combined. Add the bananas, sour cream and vanilla; mix to combine. Stir in the chocolate chips and pour into prepared pan.

Bake until a cake tester (or toothpick) inserted into the cake comes out clean, about 60-65 minutes. Let rest in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a rack to cool. Once cool, slice into ¾ inch thick slices.

Preheat your grill to medium and lightly grill the slices of banana bread on both sides. Serve with vanilla ice cream and lightly toasted walnuts.