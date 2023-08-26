Rice Paper Rolls
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
For the marinade:
1 heaping tablespoon gochujang
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane
half of a small white or yellow onion, grated on a box grater
1-2 cracks of black pepper from a pepper mill
For cooking the chicken:
neutral oil, as needed for searing
For serving:
rice paper wrappers
hot water in a bowl to soak wrappers at the table
picked mint leaves
picked cilantro leaves and tender stems
thinly sliced carrots
thinly sliced peeled cucumbers
bibb lettuce leaves
sticky rice, cooked according to package instructions
toasted sesame seeds
fresh lime wedges
hoisin or oyster sauce for dipping topped with crushed peanuts
Combine all ingredients for the marinade in a bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer the mixture to a plastic bag and add the chicken thighs. Allow to marinate for 20-30 minutes.
After 20-30 minutes, remove chicken from the marinade and discard any excess. Heat a drizzle of oil in a saute pan and sear until golden brown and cooked through. Once cooked, remove the chicken and let rest for a few minutes before slicing. You can also grill your chicken.
Serve the chicken and assorted toppings arranged on a platter at the table. Everyone can soak their own wrapper in warm water then build a chicken spring roll with their favorite toppings and dipping sauce.