Rice Paper Rolls

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

For the marinade:

1 heaping tablespoon gochujang

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1-inch piece ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane

half of a small white or yellow onion, grated on a box grater

1-2 cracks of black pepper from a pepper mill

For cooking the chicken:

neutral oil, as needed for searing

For serving:

rice paper wrappers

hot water in a bowl to soak wrappers at the table

picked mint leaves

picked cilantro leaves and tender stems

thinly sliced carrots

thinly sliced peeled cucumbers

bibb lettuce leaves

sticky rice, cooked according to package instructions

toasted sesame seeds

fresh lime wedges

hoisin or oyster sauce for dipping topped with crushed peanuts

Combine all ingredients for the marinade in a bowl and whisk to combine. Transfer the mixture to a plastic bag and add the chicken thighs. Allow to marinate for 20-30 minutes.

After 20-30 minutes, remove chicken from the marinade and discard any excess. Heat a drizzle of oil in a saute pan and sear until golden brown and cooked through. Once cooked, remove the chicken and let rest for a few minutes before slicing. You can also grill your chicken.

Serve the chicken and assorted toppings arranged on a platter at the table. Everyone can soak their own wrapper in warm water then build a chicken spring roll with their favorite toppings and dipping sauce.