Fall Punch
1 750 ml bottle Sweet Vermouth
16 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice
24 ounces apple cider (unfiltered preferred)
4 ounces maple syrup
½ ounce prosecco (top each drink as it’s served)
For adding into the punch: lemon wheels, orange wheels, whole cranberries, cinnamon sticks - this will add dimension to the punch as well as make for a nice presentation
For garnishing each glass: rosemary sprigs
Add all ingredients to a punch bowl expect for the prosecco. Add ice cubes to chill. Add your extras including lemon wheels, orange wheels, whole cranberries and cinnamon sticks. Top with prosecco as the drink is served. You can pre-batch this for easier cold serving, chill the batch for a few hours prior, then add ice cubes as needed to the punch bowl before serving.