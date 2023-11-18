Fall Punch

1 750 ml bottle Sweet Vermouth

16 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice

24 ounces apple cider (unfiltered preferred)

4 ounces maple syrup

½ ounce prosecco (top each drink as it’s served)

For adding into the punch: lemon wheels, orange wheels, whole cranberries, cinnamon sticks - this will add dimension to the punch as well as make for a nice presentation

For garnishing each glass: rosemary sprigs

Add all ingredients to a punch bowl expect for the prosecco. Add ice cubes to chill. Add your extras including lemon wheels, orange wheels, whole cranberries and cinnamon sticks. Top with prosecco as the drink is served. You can pre-batch this for easier cold serving, chill the batch for a few hours prior, then add ice cubes as needed to the punch bowl before serving.