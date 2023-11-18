Pumpkin Tres Leches

Recipe from https://thewoksoflife.com/pumpkin-tres-leches-cake/

For the cake:

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon allspice

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup sugar

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups pumpkin puree (one 15-ounce can)

4 large eggs (at room temperature)

12 ounces evaporated milk

14 ounces sweetened condensed milk

¾ cup half-and-half

For the Spiced Cream:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

a splash of vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Grease and flour a 9×13 inch sheet pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and spices and set aside.

In a separate large bowl, combine the sugar, oil, vanilla, and pumpkin. Beat in the eggs one at a time, mixing very well after each addition.

Gradually add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients. Spread batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick, inserted in the cake, comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool for 15 minutes, and then turn it out on a serving plate so that it is upside down. (We had to trim our cake a little to fit it on the serving plate.) Use a fork to poke holes across the surface of the cake. In a large measuring cup or pitcher, whisk together the evaporated milk, sweetened condensed milk and half and half. Pour it very slowly and gradually over the cake, allowing it to seep in. This process takes some patience, but it’s well worth it. Cover and refrigerate the cake for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Finally, prepare the spiced cream. Beat the cream, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in an electric mixer fitted with the whisk attachment until peaks form. Spread evenly over the cake, slice, and serve.

Makes one 9×13 inch sheet cake.