Radicchio & Endive Salad with Roasted Squash and Candied Nuts

For the Roasted Squash:

4 cups of your favorite squash, peeled, seeds removed and slice thin or cut into chunks (we used delicata and butternut squash)

olive oil for drizzling

2 teaspoons of your favorite curry spice

salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat your oven to 375˚F. Toss the squash with a generous drizzle of olive oil.

For the Salad:

radicchio, outer layer removed, cut into ½ inch to 1-inch pieces

endive, ends trimmed, leaves separated

dandelion greens, ends trimmed, greens cut into 1-inch sections

prepared roasted squash

sherry-mustard vinaigrette (recipe below)

candied walnuts, roughly chopped (recipe below)

Squash note:

We used delicata squash and butternut squash for this recipe. The delicata squash does not need to be peeled. Just wash the outside, cut the squash in half, remove the seeds then slice into thin pieces. We peeled the butternut squash, removed the seeds and cut into ½-inch to 1-inch pieces.

Combine a couple handfuls of each green in a large bowl. Toss in as much squash as you like and dress with the sherry-mustard vinaigrette. Served topped with candied walnuts

Sherry-Mustard Vinaigrette:

Make simple mustard sherry vinaigrette:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1½ tablespoons Sherry vinegar

1 shallot, minced

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Combine the vinegar, mustard, shallot and salt and pepper. Whisk until it comes together. Slowly drizzle in the oil until it is homogeneous. Taste for seasoning.

Candied Walnuts:

1½ cups walnuts

¾ cup powdered sugar

neutral oil for frying

non-stick cooking spray

Fill a heavy-bottomed pot with 2 inches of oil. Heat the oil to 350˚F while you prepare the walnuts. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

Bring a pot of water to a boil, add the walnuts, reduce to a simmer and cook for 6 minutes. Meanwhile, place powdered sugar into a bowl. After 6 minutes, use a spider or slotted spoon to remove the walnuts and transfer them into the bowl with the powdered sugar. Stir vigorously until the sugar has melted completely.

Working in batches, carefully lower the walnuts into the pot. Do not over crowd the pan when frying and be careful as the nuts will make the oil bubble. Fry for 2-3 minutes, or until a deep golden brown. Once golden brown, remove the walnuts and transfer to the prepared baking sheet.