Celebrate Haitian Heritage Month with these authentic recipes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

This May is an excellent time to celebrate Haitian Heritage Month.

Publix wants to celebrate together. You can find flavorful ingredients for your favorite Haitian Creole dishes, and try a fresh take on classic recipes like Griot and Pikliz.

There’s a lot to love, whether you traditionally make these recipes with your family or you’re trying them for the first time.

Recipe: Haitian-Style Braised Pork (Griot)

Active Time - 30 minutes

Total Time - about 5 hours (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet onion

1 green bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley, divided

4 cloves garlic

1 orange, for juice

1 lemon, for juice

1 lime, for juice

1 Scotch bonnet (or habanero) pepper (whole)*

3 lb. boneless pork shoulder (or picnic)

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

1 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, leaves only

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Large zip-top bag

Nonstick aluminum foil

2 tablespoons olive oil

Steps:

1. Chop onion, bell peppers, and parsley. Smash garlic. Squeeze for juice: orange (1/2 cup), lemon (2 tablespoons), and lime (2 tablespoons). Halve Scotch bonnet, remove membrane and seeds (if desired), and chop finely. Cut pork into 1-inch chunks (wash hands).

2. Add to zip-top bag: onions, bell peppers, Scotch bonnet, 1/4 cup parsley, garlic, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper, thyme, citrus juices, vinegar, Worcestershire and pork; seal bag and knead to coat. Chill 2 hours (or overnight).

3. Preheat oven to 375°F. Transfer pork and marinade to deep 9-inch baking dish and cover with foil. Bake 1 1/2–2 hours until pork is 195°F (for fork-tender). Remove from oven.

4. Set oven to broil on HIGH. Line baking sheet with foil. Remove pork from marinade mixture and arrange on baking sheet. Pour marinade into large saucepan; blend with immersion blender until smooth, then bring to a boil on high. Reduce heat to medium and simmer 15–20 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly.

5. Drizzle pork with oil and remaining 1 teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Place under broiler. Broil 3–5 minutes or until well browned.

6. Serve pork drizzled with sauce and sprinkled with remaining 2 tablespoons parsley. Pork goes great with Haitian-Style Mushroom Rice and Haitian-Style Pickled Vegetables.

*NOTE: Use caution when handling spicy peppers; gloves are recommended.

Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 460, Total Fat 30g, Sat Fat 10g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 140mg, Sodium 1390mg, Carb 10g, Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 5g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 36g, Vit D 10%, Calc 4%, Iron 15%, Potas 15%

Recipe: Haitian-Style Pickled Vegetables (Pikliz)

Active Time - 15 minutes

Total Time - 2 hours, 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet onion

2 large green onions

1 medium red bell pepper

4 cloves garlic

1 lime, for juice

4 Scotch bonnet (or habanero) peppers (whole)*

2 teaspoons kosher salt

12 whole black peppercorns

4 whole cloves

1 1/2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups shredded 3-color coleslaw mix

1 cup matchstick carrots

Steps:

1. Slice both onions and bell pepper; chop garlic. Squeeze lime for juice (2 tablespoons). Halve Scotch bonnets and remove membrane and seeds (if desired); thinly slice.

2. Combine in medium saucepan: Scotch bonnets, garlic, salt, peppercorns, cloves, lime juice and vinegar until blended; bring to a simmer on medium.

3. Place remaining ingredients in large bowl. Carefully pour pickling liquid over vegetables (if vegetables aren’t immersed in liquid, use a plate or bowl to weigh vegetables down). Let stand 30 minutes to cool, then cover and chill 1 hour (or overnight) before serving.

*NOTE: Use caution when handling spicy peppers; gloves are recommended.

Amount per 1/12 recipe serving: Calories 40, Total Fat 0g, Sat Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 340mg, Carb 10g, Fiber 1g, Total Sugars 3g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 1g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 0%, Potas 2%

Recipe: Haitian-Style Mushroom Rice

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

1 medium sweet onion

4 cloves garlic

8 oz. sliced baby portabella mushrooms

4 oz. gourmet mushroom blend (fresh portabella, shiitake, oyster)

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups white rice

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon fresh thyme, leaves only

4 cups mushroom (or vegetable) stock

1 Scotch bonnet (or habanero) pepper (whole)

1 cup frozen green peas

Steps:

1. Chop onion, garlic, and mushrooms. Preheat large saucepan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Add oil to pan, then add onions, garlic, and mushrooms. Cook 4–5 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until tender.

2. Stir in rice, salt, cloves, and thyme; cook and stir 3 minutes. Stir in stock and whole Scotch bonnet and bring to a boil. Cover pot and reduce heat to low. Cook 18–20 minutes or until rice is tender.

3. Remove pan from heat, remove Scotch bonnet, and stir in peas. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 270, Total Fat 7g, Sat Fat 1g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 750mg, Carb 45g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 4g (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 6g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 4%

Recipe: Haitian-Style Coconut Gelatin (Blancmange)

Active Time - 15 minutes

Total Time - about 12 hours (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup water

3 (0.25 oz.) packets unflavored gelatin

Cooking spray

1 (13.66 oz.) can coconut milk

2 (12 oz.) cans evaporated milk

1/2 cup sweetened condensed milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup dried mango slices (or dried apricot)

1/4 cup dried diced pineapple

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup shredded coconut flakes (optional)

Plastic wrap

Steps:

1. Place water in medium bowl. Sprinkle gelatin evenly over water; let stand 10 minutes (do not stir). Coat tube pan (or gelatin mold) with spray.

2. Combine all milks and vanilla in large saucepan on medium; whisk milk mixture until steaming (do not boil). Whisk in bloomed gelatin until dissolved and mixture is smooth.

3. Pour milk mixture into prepared pan and sprinkle evenly with dried fruit and coconut flakes (if desired). Cover with plastic wrap and chill overnight until fully set. Carefully invert onto serving plate. Serve.

Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 340, Total Fat 16g, Sat Fat 11g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 30mg, Sodium 150mg, Carb 29g, Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 28g, (Incl. 0g Added Sugars), Protein 11g, Vit D 0%, Calc 20%, Iron 6%, Potas 8%

*Recipes developed by Publix Aprons. Learn more at publix.com/FlavorsOfHaiti.