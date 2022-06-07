Marlins introduce new deals for fans this summer

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Baseball in the summer is the perfect recipe for a fun outing for the family, and the Miami Marlins recently introduced a lineup of deals that families can take advantage of on their next trip to the ballpark.

Here are some of the specials the organization is offering:

Courtesy photo. (Miami Marlins)

Monday is $1 night for kids . All youth ages 14 and under are eligible for their $1 ticket with an accompanying paid adult ticket just by registering for Club 305 presented by Sedano’s. Families can register their kids today at . All youth ages 14 and under are eligible for their $1 ticket with an accompanying paid adult ticket just by registering for Club 305 presented by Sedano’s. Families can register their kids today at Marlins.com/Club305 and take advantage of this free kids program that rewards the Marlins’ youngest fans.

Taco Tuesdays . This includes a game ticket, two tacos, and one beer for just $25.

Wednesdays mean 4 for $44 . On Wednesdays, families and friends can buy a 4 for $44 package, which includes four game tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks or waters, and two small popcorns.

Happy hour on Thursdays. For fans 21 and older, they can take advantage of happy hour specials at the Budweiser Bar at the Skyline Terrace, which will feature $3 beers and $8.50 cocktails from 5 p.m. until first pitch on select Thursdays. Fans can also purchase a special ticket package that pairs a game ticket with a $10 beverage voucher.

Discounted tickets on Fridays. Fridays will feature Ticket+ deals, which will include at least 20% savings on a game ticket with an additional $10 to spend on food and beverage at any concession stand at loanDepot park.

Teams such as the Braves, Mets, and Phillies, Angels, Dodgers, Padres, Rays and more coming to loanDepot park to take on the Miami Marlins this summer.

Fan favorites such as Billy’s Kids Zone, Sunday Funday activities and the UHealth Diamond Dash are also available throughout the summer.

For more information, visit the Marlins’ ticket website.