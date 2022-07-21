Spend Family Expo Saturdays having free fun and getting ready for back to school

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

School and fun.

A paradox for many students for sure, and one that likely has them belittling anyone who mentions the two in the same breath.

And yet, The Children’s Trust is bringing those two elements together at their 2022 Family Expo kicking off July 23 with everything children and families need to boost their back-to-school preparations, while providing a fun-filled day of entertainment and activities that will make students forget that classes start back up in less than a month.

Miami-Dade public schools start up on Aug. 17, a week earlier than last year, so it’s not too early for parents to start preparing for the return to the classroom. This year’s Family Expo features three events on consecutive Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that focus on back-to-school needs and resources for parents and their children.

All three events will include Trust-funded providers, partners and community organizations dedicated to providing services to children and families. The Family Expo event locations and dates, July 23 at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus in downtown, July 30 at Sweet Home Community Campus in Cutler Bay and Aug. 6 at the Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, were planned to reach out to communities that could most use the resources and programs that focus on back-to-school preparations.

The expo events are also an opportunity for parents to sign up their children to a host of Trust programs and initiatives, including the Parent Club that hosts workshops for parents on skills to help them raise their children, and the Youth Advisory Committee that brings students together for community activism.

The Trust will be giving away backpacks, pencils, crayons, pencil pouches, binders ,coloring books, water bottles and more. Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Miami-Dade County and other organizations will also showcase their programs and resources and will have their own giveaways.

For kids still not ready to accept a return to the classroom, they can focus on all the entertainment options and activities at the Family Expo events. There will be juggling stilt-walkers, a mime, unicyclist, arts and crafts activities, bounce houses and more. All three events boast a stage with performances by professional and amateur musicians, stage shows and DJs spinning music throughout the day.

Families will be kept cool in the summer heat with most activities taking place under large tents, and with free water and cooling stations available.

And then there is the food! Each of this year’s Family Expo events will feature food trucks with free meals given to families and children courtesy of the Miami Dolphins, while supplies last.

The 2022 Family Expo events are brought to you by The Children’s Trust and partners Miami Dade College, Sweet Home Community Campus and Papa Keith’s People Matter Fest.

Dates and locations for 2022 Family Expo:

· Central Miami-Dade - Saturday, July 23, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus 300 NE 2nd Ave. Miami, FL 33132

· South Miami-Dade - Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at Sweet Home Community Campus 10701 SW 184th Street Cutler Bay, FL 33157

· North Miami-Dade - Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Children’s Trust Family Expo at PK People Matter Fest Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex 3000 NW 199th Street Miami Gardens, FL 33056

For more information on The Children’s Trust Family Expo visit www.TheChildrensTrust.org/FamilyExpo.