Why hurricane shutters -- in conjunction with impact windows -- are important for home protection

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

When it comes to fortifying homes against hurricanes and severe storms, impact windows have gained recognition for their exceptional protection.

However, a common question arises: Are hurricane shutters still necessary with impact windows? It’s important to understand how the two elements work together to enhance storm preparedness for your home.

Impact windows, also known as impact-resistant windows, are specifically designed to withstand high-velocity impacts from flying debris during severe weather events.

Featuring laminated glass construction, they consist of multiple layers of glass bonded together with a durable interlayer, like polyvinyl butyral (PVB) or ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). The interlayer holds the glass intact, reducing the risk of shattering and maintaining the window’s structural integrity.

Benefits of impact windows

A couple of key benefits of impact windows include:

Superior impact resistance. The laminated glass construction offers significant protection against wind-borne debris, minimizing potential damage to your home’s interior and occupants during a storm.

Enhanced security. Impact windows provide an additional layer of security, deterring break-ins and intrusions with their reinforced structure, giving you peace of mind even beyond hurricane season.

The role of hurricane shutters

While impact windows are designed to withstand debris impact, the use of hurricane shutters alongside them offers added protection and several benefits, including:

Reinforced protection. Hurricane shutters act as a physical barrier, providing an extra layer of defense against extreme weather conditions. They protect the surface of the windows from direct impact, reducing the risk of damage to the glass, which is critical for Miami’s hurricane-prone areas.

Additional security. Hurricane shutters enhance the overall security of your home, acting as a deterrent to potential intruders. When closed, they reinforce the integrity of the windows and prevent unauthorized access.

Energy efficiency. Some types of hurricane shutters, like insulated or reflective shutters, offer energy-saving benefits. They regulate indoor temperatures, reduce solar heat gain and have the potential to lower energy consumption.

Versatility and control. Unlike impact windows, hurricane shutters provide flexibility in usage. You can open and close them as needed, allowing you to control natural light and airflow, making them practical for Miami’s varying weather conditions.

The importance of a comprehensive storm protection plan

While impact windows provide significant storm protection on their own, a comprehensive storm protection plan that includes hurricane shutters is highly recommended, according to experts at Prestige Windows and Doors. By combining the strengths of both impact windows and hurricane shutters, you create a multi-layered defense system that maximizes safety and security during severe weather events.

