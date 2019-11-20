NEW YORK – Former Miami Dolphins head coach and Hall of Fame legend Don Shula is among the 20 coaching finalists for the NFL's All-Time Team.

The league announced the finalists Wednesday, and 10 of them will make the team. A 26-member voting panel is making the choices.

With 326 victories in his 33-year career, Shula holds the NFL record for most head coaching wins. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, Shula was the mastermind of the Dolphins "Perfect Season" in 1972 and led Miami to two Super Bowl wins.

After seven seasons with the Baltimore Colts, Shula arrived in Miami in 1970 and immediately led the Dolphins to a 10-4 record. He retired from coaching following the 1995 season in which Miami went 9-7.

The finalists, in alphabetical order: