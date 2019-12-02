(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DAVIE, Fla. – So much for tanking.

The Miami Dolphins have continued to show improvement throughout the 2019 season.

The Dolphins beat the Eagles on Sunday 37-31.

On Monday, head coach Brian Flores gave his players the day off.

Flores talked to reporters about his ability to stay locked in on improvement.

“I just focus on the things that I can control and my focus is on the guys in that locker room, the people within this organization,” Flores said, “I really try to tune out the noise. That’s why I don’t have any social media or watch much television. I watch tape of our next opponent and I watch practice film.”

Flores said the outside voices don’t matter. He only focuses on the team’s process.

“I just try to stay pretty even. That’s always been my approach and I don’t think that’s going to change. It’s been a fun year, I’ll say that.”

Flores added, “I enjoy coaching this team. We’ve got a group of guys that really work hard. I’ve been impressed how they’ve dealt with the adversity. They keep coming back. They keep fighting. They continue to work. I’m proud of this team.”

Next up, the Dolphins have back-to-back road games against the New York Jets and the Giants.

Flores said his goal for the final four games of the season is to improve.