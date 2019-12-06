Spoelstra family announces birth of son, Dante

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have a new member of the family.

Erik and Nikki Spoelstra introduced Dante Nicholas Spoelstra to the world on Thursday afternoon.

The Heat head coach and his wife shared the picture on their newborn son on social media.

Spoelstra missed Miami’s game in Boston on Wednesday to be with his wife for the birth of their second son.

Nikki Spoelstra said on her Twitter account, “Welcome to the world, Dante Nicholas Spoelstra! Perfect in every way. So grateful to have this big, magical soul join our family and can’t wait to bring home to the best big brother and doggie sister ever! You are loved by so many already, Baby Dante!”

There is no word if Spoelstra will return to the Heat bench on Friday night when Miami plays host to Washington. The good news for the Spoelstra family is that the Heat open a four-game home stand, so the coach will be home for the next week to spend time with his newborn son.

The Spoelstras’ first son, Santiago, was born in March 2018.