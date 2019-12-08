FAU stays home, to face SMU in Boca Raton Bowl

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Florida Atlantic won’t have to leave campus for its bowl destination.

The Boca Raton Bowl announced Sunday that the Conference USA champion will stay home to face Southern Methodist at FAU Stadium.

FAU (10-3) claimed its second C-USA title in three seasons under head coach Lane Kiffin, who left after Saturday’s championship game to take the same job at Ole Miss.

The Owls capped a school-record 11-win season in 2017 with a 50-3 win against Akron in their only other Boca Raton Bowl appearance.

FAU has won 10 of its last 11 games after starting the season 0-2.

“We’re looking forward to what we know will be a great experience for our football team,” FAU athletic director Brian White said. “We’re also very excited to play one more game here in paradise in front of our fans.”

Defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer will serve as interim head coach for the game.

SMU (10-2) notched its most wins since 1984 and ranks sixth nationally in scoring offense, averaging 43 points per game. The Mustangs started the season 8-0.

The Boca Raton Bowl will be played on a Saturday for the first time in its six-year history. The game is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised on Local 10.