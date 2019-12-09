Heat forward Jimmy Butler named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

MIAMI – The Miami Heat have been rolling, and forward Jimmy Butler has been a major catalyst in the team's early season success.

It seems the NBA agrees.

On Monday, the league announced Butler had been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

It covers games played between Monday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 8.

Miami played four games during that span, picking up wins over Chicago, Washington and a big road triumph in Toronto.

Butler nearly averaged a triple-double, putting up 27.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.2 steals.

He scored at least 20 points in each game, shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.7 from beyond the arc. Butler also picked up a pair of triple-doubles.

This marks the fifth time Butler has been named Player of the Week and the first time since joining the Heat.

Miami's win over the Bulls on Sunday improved their record to 17-6 on the season, including a perfect 10-0 mark at American Airlines Arena.

The Heat are back in action Tuesday when they host the Atlanta Hawks.