Quarterman excited to play for Hurricanes one final time

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami linebacker Shaq Quarterman is excited to play in the Independence Bowl.

The Senior will be wearing a Canes jersey for the final time.

He has played in 51 straight games ahead of the bowl game.

“It’s really just to finish out the season with the guys" Quarterman said on Monday.

Many Seniors skip their team’s bowl games to get ready for the NFL draft.

Quarterman relishes the opportunity to play for Miami again.

“It’s been surreal just seeing it all come to a close with so many guys I played with for so long and seeing new talent come in. I don’t know, it’s a lot to think about” Quarterman said.

He added: “It’s just the whole cycle. Starting and restarting again. I’m just excited for the whole process for me after this bowl game, I’m happy for the process of this team getting ready for next year. It’s a real, real tear-jerker.”

The Canes will face Louisiana Tech on Dec. 26 in Shreveport, Louisiana.