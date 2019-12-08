Miami, Louisiana Tech to play in Independence Bowl

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes will play Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Miami announced Sunday it has accepted an invitation to the Dec. 26 game in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Hurricanes (6-6) will try to snap a two-game losing streak and avoid their first losing season since 2014.

“We’re looking forward to facing Louisiana Tech in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl,” first-year Miami head coach Manny Diaz said. “We are working hard to finish strong with this recruiting class before turning our full attention to securing a victory for this team.”

Louisiana Tech (9-3) finished 6-2 in Conference USA play, including a 43-31 win against Florida International earlier this year. FIU, which defeated Miami 30-24 last month, is the only common opponent on both teams’ schedules.

Diaz was defensive coordinator for the Bulldogs in 2014. Miami’s current defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, spent the previous three seasons in the same role at Louisiana Tech.

Miami is 4-0 all-time against Louisiana Tech.

The Hurricanes last played in the Independence Bowl during the 2014 season, falling to South Carolina 24-21.