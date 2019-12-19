Inter Miami CF unveils complete inaugural season schedule

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Local 10 will air 10 Major League Soccer matches in 2020, including one featuring expansion club Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami CF will take on the Chicago Fire LC at 3 p.m. on May 9 in a match nationally televised on ABC.

Inter Miami CF also released its complete 34-match schedule Thursday.

Inter Miami CF’s first match in franchise history will be March 1 at Los Angeles FC.

The inaugural home match will be March 14 against the LA Galaxy. The match will be played at the old Lockhart Stadium site in Fort Lauderdale, where Inter Miami CF will play its inaugural season.

David Beckham, part of Inter Miami CF’s ownership group, played for the Galaxy from 2007-12.

It will be the first of three consecutive home matches. The New York Red Bulls will travel to South Florida on March 21 and the Philadelphia Union will visit on April 5.

Five of Inter Miami CF’s first three matches will be played at home.

Inter Miami CF will face the only other MLS club in Florida twice -- July 10 at Orlando City SC and at home Aug. 20.

The regular season will conclude Oct. 4 when the Columbus Crew SC travels to Fort Lauderdale.