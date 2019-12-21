Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade discusses supporting LGBTQ son

MIAMI – Life after basketball is proving to be just as rewarding of a challenge for Dwyane Wade as playing in the NBA was.

The former Miami Heat superstar opened up recently about supporting his son, who is part of the LGBTQ community.

Appearing on Showtime’s All The Smoke podcast last week, Wade revealed his 12-year-old son Zion prefers female pronouns.

“I watched my son, from day one, become into who she now eventually came into,” Wade said of Zion.

Wade added that Zion has more courage than the former NBA star ever did.

It's led the future Pro Basketball Hall of Famer to change as a father.

“I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘What if your son comes home and tells you he’s gay? What are you going to do? How are you going to be? How are you going to act?’” he said. “It’s not about him. He knows who he is. It’s about you. Who are you?’”

Wade was quick to credit his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, with helping him grow as a parent and see things in a new light.

“She led me,” Wade said. “She gave me some different lenses to look through.”