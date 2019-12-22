Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 8 - Dec. 22, 2019
Local 10′s Ian Margol joins the CTC podcast
SUNRISE, Fla. – With 2019 about to come to a close, Episode 8 of Chirping the Cats features host David Dwork and his guest, Local 10′s Ian Margol, as they go up and down the Florida Panthers roster and assess each player’s season, to this point.
2:20 – Josh Brown
5:25 – Keith Yandle
9:10 – Aaron Ekblad
16:50 – Anton Stralman
20:55 – Colton Sceviour
22:50 – Jayce Hawryluk
25:15 – Brian Boyle
30:30 – Brett Connolly
34:30 – Jonathan Huberdeau
39:55 – Mark Pysyk
43:10 – Dominic Toninato
45:50 – Aleksander Barkov
49:15 – Mike Matheson
