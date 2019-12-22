Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 8 - Dec. 22, 2019

SUNRISE, Fla. – With 2019 about to come to a close, Episode 8 of Chirping the Cats features host David Dwork and his guest, Local 10′s Ian Margol, as they go up and down the Florida Panthers roster and assess each player’s season, to this point.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android

2:20 – Josh Brown

5:25 – Keith Yandle

9:10 – Aaron Ekblad

16:50 – Anton Stralman

20:55 – Colton Sceviour

22:50 – Jayce Hawryluk

25:15 – Brian Boyle

30:30 – Brett Connolly

34:30 – Jonathan Huberdeau

39:55 – Mark Pysyk

43:10 – Dominic Toninato

45:50 – Aleksander Barkov

49:15 – Mike Matheson