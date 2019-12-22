Miami Heat star Udonis Haslem brings holiday cheer to local students

MIAMI – Miami Heat veteran and South Florida native Udonis Haslem is ready for the holidays.

On Sunday, Haslem helped spread some holiday cheer.

Haslem held his 9th annual Udonis Haslem Children's Foundation holiday party.

A group of deserving students from Andover Middle School, along with students from Julia's Kids, enjoyed a great day thanks to Haslem.

They met the NBA star at the FunDimension Amusement Center in Miami for some fun and games before taking the party to a local Walmart store.

There, the students were treated to a holiday shopping spree.