UTEP basketball coach admitted to Miami-area hospital before FIU game

MIAMI – A college basketball coach is in critical but stable condition after he was admitted to a Miami-area hospital due to anaphylactic shock.

UTEP head coach Rodney Terry missed Thursday night’s game at Florida International after being admitted to the hospital the night before.

“Medical officials say he is in critical but stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery,” the school said in a statement. “There is no timetable for his return to the UTEP bench.”

First-year assistant coach Kenton Paulino took over for Terry and led the Miners, who lost 69-67 in their Conference USA opener.

UTEP’s next game is Saturday at Florida Atlantic.