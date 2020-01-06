Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa to leave school early, enter NFL Draft

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ended the “would-he, won’t-he” suspense Monday by announcing he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL Draft this spring.

Tagovailoa’s decision will make him available for the Miami Dolphins who own the fifth pick in the draft and have longed to draft a franchise quarterback.

After guiding the Crimson Tide to a national championship during his freshman season, Tagovailoa was the presumed No. 1 draft pick heading into his junior year. However, the quarterback dislocated and fractured his hip in November during a game at Mississippi State, ending his season.

Although doctors have previously said they expect Tagovailoa to make a full recovery, the Dolphins must now decide whether his injury would prohibit the team from selecting with the fifth overall pick in the draft.