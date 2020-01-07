Wade jersey retirement ceremony part of 3-day celebration

Miami – The Miami Heat have released details of the jersey retirement for Dwyane Wade.

Local 10 previous reported Wade’s jersey will be retired on Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Heat host the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the celebration will entail much more.

On the Friday before the game, the Heat will hold an event called “Flashback” honoring Wade’s impact on the NBA, the Miami Heat, and South Florida. The event will be limited to season ticket holds, premium seat holders, and Heat corporate partners.

Following his jersey retirement, there will be a screening of a new film about Wade titled “DWade: Bigger Than Basketball.”

The documentary directed by Bob Metelus will be screened Sunday at the American Airlines Arena at 3:30 p.m., with doors set to open at 2:30 p.m.

Wade is expected to address the crowd at the screening of the film, with proceeds benefiting the Wade’s World Foundation.

Tickets will go on sale for the events on Friday, Jan. 18 at 10:00 a.m. on Heat.com.