Winslow will travel with Heat, status for Wednesday’s game is questionable

Miami plays at Indiana on Wednesday

Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat drives to the basket on October 27, 2019.
MIAMI – Justise Winslow appears to be closer and closer to returning to action for the Miami Heat.

The team announced Tuesday that Winslow participated in practice and will travel with the team to Indiana and New York.

Winslow is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers.

Winslow has been out for over a month while dealing with back issues.

Miami’s last game was a win over Portland on Sunday.

The Heat improved to an NBA-best 17-1 at home.

