77ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

77ºF

Sports

Former Dolphins player signs with WWE

A.J. Francis spent parts of 3 seasons with Dolphins

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Dolphins, NFL, Football, A.J. Francis, WWE, Wrestling
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle A.J. Francis looks at the scoreboard during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 27, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle A.J. Francis looks at the scoreboard during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills, Sept. 27, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo)

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A former Miami Dolphins player is pursuing a new career as a professional wrestler.

Defensive lineman A.J. Francis signed a contract Tuesday with the WWE.

"First day at my new school," Francis wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of him at the WWE Performance Center. "Hope I make some new friends."

Undrafted out of Maryland in 2013, Francis spent parts of three seasons with the Dolphins, mostly on the practice squad.

Francis also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins. He spent the 2019 preseason with the New York Giants but was released before the season began.

The 29-year-old has 20 total tackles to his NFL resume.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: