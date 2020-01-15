Former Dolphins player signs with WWE

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A former Miami Dolphins player is pursuing a new career as a professional wrestler.

Defensive lineman A.J. Francis signed a contract Tuesday with the WWE.

"First day at my new school," Francis wrote on Twitter, posting pictures of him at the WWE Performance Center. "Hope I make some new friends."

Undrafted out of Maryland in 2013, Francis spent parts of three seasons with the Dolphins, mostly on the practice squad.

Francis also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins. He spent the 2019 preseason with the New York Giants but was released before the season began.

The 29-year-old has 20 total tackles to his NFL resume.