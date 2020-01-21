Derek Jeter voted into National Baseball Hall of Fame on first ballot

MIAMI – Derek Jeter was barely a quarter of the way into his incredible Major League Baseball career when he was nicknamed Mr. November.

A consummate gentleman of the game and one of the most clutch players to ever swing a bat will be immortalized as one of baseball's best this summer.

Jeter received a near-unanimous vote to be enshrined into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

In his first year on the ballot, Jeter received 396 of a possible 397 votes.

Also voted into the Hall of Fame this year was Larry Walker, who was in his final year of eligibility.

Walker, a 5-time MLB All-Star and 1997 National League Most Valuable Player, received 76.6% of the votes.

He becomes the second ever Canadian-born player to be selected, along with pitcher Fergie Jenkins.

Jeter, the COO and co-owner of the Miami Marlins, had quite the storied playing career with the New York Yankees.

Jeter was a 5-time World Series champion and 14-time All-Star during his 20-year MLB career.

He also received the Gold Glove Award for his work at shortstop five times.

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter jumps after hitting the game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, in New York. Jeter is among 18 newcomers on the 2020 Hall of Fame ballot. On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Baseball Writers' Association of America will announce the results of its 2020 Hall of Fame balloting. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Jeter, who received 99.7% of Hall of Fame votes, finished his illustrious career with 3,465 hits and .310 batting average.

The 2020 Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on July 26 in Cooperstown, New York.