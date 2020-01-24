Dolphins’ perfect season among 4 finalists for greatest moment in NFL history

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the NFL celebrates the culmination of its 100th season, fans are being asked to vote on their favorite moment in NFL history.

Among the four remaining nominees is Miami's perfect season in 1972, which ended with the Dolphins defeating the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII.

Led by legendary head coach Don Shula, the Dolphins finished the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record and won all three playoff games, including a 14-7 victory in the Super Bowl.

The Dolphins remain the only team in NFL history to complete an entire season undefeated and untied from the opening game through the Super Bowl.

Nine players from that team were selected to the Pro Bowl and six went on to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, along with Shula.

The other three nominees for the greatest Super Bowl moment are David Tyree's helmet catch to help the New York Giants knock off the previously undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII; the "immaculate reception" that gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a 13-7 victory over the Oakland Raiders in a 1972 playoff game; and Dwight Clark's leaping catch in the back of the end zone to lift the San Francisco 49ers over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1981 NFC Championship game.

The top vote-getter will be announced on Super Bowl Sunday. Click here to cast a vote.