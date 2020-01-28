Hard Rock Stadium gets some tender loving care before Super Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – With less than a week before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers take the field for Super Bowl LIV, final preparations are underway to transform Hard Rock Stadium into a Super Bowl-ready venue.

The world’s largest single-day sporting event is about more than just the game.

“We have to add decor elements in all areas to really have this -- have the look and feel, literally, of the Super Bowl,” Eric Finkelstein, NFL director of events, told Local 10 News on Tuesday.

Ed Mangan, NFL field director, said he started growing the field for this Super Bowl two years ago on a sod farm in California before it was moved to Hard Rock Stadium.

“There’s a lot of action that has to happen out here before game day,” Mangan said. “You have pregame shows. You have halftime shows. You have postgame shows (that) all get rehearsal time on this field.”

The field is a hybrid Bermuda over-seeded with rye grass. Artificial sunlight is keeping the grass healthy “before the players even touch it.”