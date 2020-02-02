Some familiar faces return to South Florida for Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI – What do Chad Henne, Matt Moore and Damien Williams have in common? Besides being Kansas City Chiefs, they're also all former players for the Miami Dolphins.

Damien Williams

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams speaks to Local 10 News during Super Bowl LIV media day, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. Williams began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. (WPLG)

Before he was the leading rusher for the AFC champions, Williams spent four seasons with the Dolphins.

“It’s crazy, you know, that it’s in Miami,” he told Local 10 News during Monday night’s media day at Marlins Park. “I spent my first four years here, you know, so it just feels like a homecoming game for me. So I’m happy to be here and be able to play in a Super Bowl.”

Meanwhile, the Dolphins haven’t even been back to the playoffs since Williams left in free agency after the 2017 season. He wound up in frigid Kansas City.

“Man, listen, I went from palm trees to digging snow out of my driveway,” Williams said.

Williams scored the lone touchdown in Miami's last playoff appearance -- a 4-yard scoring reception from current Chiefs backup quarterback Matt Moore.

Matt Moore

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Moore speaks to Local 10 News during Super Bowl LIV media day, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. Moore, who serves as a backup to Patrick Mahomes, used to play for the Miami Dolphins. (WPLG)

Moore spent seven seasons in Miami after beginning his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

“It’s great to be back,” Moore said. “A lot of memories, obviously, coming back here. And, obviously, to be with this team playing for a Super Bowl, it’s pretty cool.”

Moore spent the 2018 season out of football, although he wasn't completely removed from the game.

“Then I started doing scouting with the Dolphins in the winter, right before the combine, and did a little couple projects with them,” Moore said. “That lasted a couple weeks and then jumped into coaching, which lasted a couple of weeks, and then I ended up in Kansas City.”

Even though he left Miami after the 2017 season, Moore still has plenty of feelings for the Dolphins.

“I’m biased because I still know a lot of people there and I want the best for them,” he said. “It seems to me like they got it going in the right direction, which is great. I think there’s a lot of really good people down there. I got to know coach (Brian) Flores a little bit. Seems like an awesome guy and a really good football coach. And everybody I talked to has really high hopes and says a lot of good things about him, so it’s good to hear.”

Moore filled in for an injured Patrick Mahomes earlier this season. It’s similar to how he made his first start with the Dolphins -- spelling Chad Henne in 2011.

Chad Henne

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne speaks to Local 10 News during Super Bowl LIV media day, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. Henne, who serves as a backup to Patrick Mahomes, began his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. (WPLG)

Like Williams, Henne began his NFL career in Miami.

“It’s sweet, I mean, you know, where it all started and see a lot of familiar places, a lot of familiar faces,” Henne said. “Really excited to be back and, obviously, for this game.”

After four years with the Dolphins, Henne made the move a few hours north to Jacksonville, where he started 22 games for the Jaguars from 2012-17.

He was signed to be a backup to Mahomes in 2018.

“Whatever Patrick needs, that’s what we’re here for,” Henne said.

After Henne was placed on injured reserve in September, the Chiefs signed Moore. Henne said he was glad to be reunited with him.

“I mean, we enjoyed our time together when we were here in Miami,” Henne said. “We kept in touch throughout the years and when I got injured this year and (when they signed) Matt, I was like, oh sweet, it’s like my best buddy coming back.”

Sam Madison

Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison speaks to Local 10 News during Super Bowl LIV media day, Jan. 27, 2020, at Marlins Park in Miami. Madison once played for the Miami Dolphins. (WPLG)

Another former Dolphin won’t be in uniform on Super Bowl Sunday, but he will be on the sideline.

Sam Madison is in his first season as the defensive backs coach for the Chiefs.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback spent nine seasons in Miami and another three with the New York Giants. Now he’ll be coaching on the same field where he once intercepted passes.

“To be able to be back in this stadium, going into our home locker room … it’s something that I didn’t imagine,” Madison said.