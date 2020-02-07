Pat Riley: ‘I wanted everything’

MIAMI – Miami Heat President Pat Riley pulled off a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline.

The deal was almost a lot bigger.

Riley discussed the six-player trade that brought Andre Iguodala to Miami on a Friday conference call.

Riley also admitted that he was disappointed that he couldn’t bring in Danilo Gallinari, as well.

However, Riley said that he didn’t want to compromise the two-year plan, which will leave the Heat flexible to pursue potential stars in the summers of 2020 and 2021.