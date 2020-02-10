Butler, Adebayo finalists for 2020 U.S. Olympic team

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s two All-Stars could be stepping into a bigger spotlight.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were both named finalists for the 2020 Olympic team.

Butler won gold with the USA’s team in the 2016 games.

Adebayo tried out for the roster this summer, but was cut from the team.

The team will consist of 12 players who will represent their country is Tokyo.

“Over the course of the remainder of the NBA season we’ll continue to monitor all of the athletes" said Jerry Colangelo, the head of USA Basketball.

Colangelo added: “Selecting the 12-man USA roster will obviously be an extremely challenging and difficult process, and we will again attempt to select the very best team possible to represent our country and who we hope will be successful in our difficult mission of repeating as Olympic champions for a fourth consecutive Olympics.”