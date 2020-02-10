Tua Tagovaiola’s latest CT scan shows progress per report

MIAMI – Tua Tagovailoa is working his way back from a hip injury.

The NFL network’s Ian Rapoport reports that a three-month CT scan for the Alabama quarterback was as positive as possible.

Tagovailoa underwent hip surgery following a fracture on the field.

Rapoport said that the hip and range of motion are both good. However, it will be another month before Tagovailoa is cleared for football related activities.

While in South Florida for the Super Bowl, Tagovailoa said that his goal was to do well medically at the NFL combine.

The Dolphins have been linked to the quarterback for more than a year.

The Dolphins have the No. 5 pick in the first round of the draft.

Miami may have to trade up to get Tagovailoa depending on his medical reports.