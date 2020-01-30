Tua Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, says quarterback will work out for teams before draft

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa is in South Florida for Super Bowl weekend.

Local 10 News spoke with Tagovailoa’s agent, Leigh Steinberg.

“He’s got unique talents and a personality that’s charismatic,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg recognized how important it is for teams to hit on the right quarterback.

“It is really difficult for teams to fill the position of franchise quarterback,” he said. “Someone that you can win with rather than because. Someone you can build around for 10-12 years.”

Steinberg said that Tagovailoa has the mind to be able to handle adversity.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is carted off the field after getting injured in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

There are concerns as Tagovaiola continues recovering from hip surgery.

“We were with him in Hawaii last week,” Steinberg said. “He had already gotten rid of his crutches. He was walking around. I’m sure that by the time the draft rolls around, he’ll be able to work out for teams.”

The Dolphins have the No. 5 overall pick. However, they might have to trade up if they have interest in the former Alabama quarterback.