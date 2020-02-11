Hurricanes baseball opens season with high expectations

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes baseball team is ready to start the season.

The Canes open at the Light on Friday night against Rutgers.

Miami reached the regionals last season, but fell short of Omaha and the College World Series.

Gino DiMare is in his second year as the Canes skipper.

He said on Tuesday that expectations for the team are higher and that’s where he wants them.

The Canes are ranked in the Top 10 nationally in several polls.