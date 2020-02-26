76ºF

Jimmy Butler returns to lineup for Heat

All-Star returns after missing two games

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives to the basket on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
MIAMI – Jimmy Butler is back for the Miami Heat.

Butler missed the last two games for Miami.

The team officially listed him as out for personal reasons.

Miami split a pair of games against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Heat are not at full strength against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard remain out.

Bam Adebayo is listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain.

He will go through warmups to see how the ankle feels.

