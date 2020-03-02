Canes open Spring Practice with new quarterback

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes opened Spring Practice on Monday.

The big change for the Canes was under center.

The Canes welcomed quarterback D’Eriq King, who previously played for the Houston Cougars.

Miami is hoping that King can provide a spark to an offense that shut out in their bowl game last season.

King is dealing with the death of his father.

Head coach Manny Diaz said that the whole program is with him and he wants King to feel the program’s love.

In terms of when he’s going to name a starter, Diaz said, “When we know, we’re going to announce.”

Diaz said that the team could not take any of their skills for granted and that it resets every year.

“No matter what our record was or anyone’s record is, you have to rebuild a college team from scratch every year" said Diaz.