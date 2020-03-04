Robles says Inter Miami CF showed heart and fight in opener

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF showed promising signs in their opening match.

Even though Inter Miami lost to LAFC 1-0, the team feels there’s a lot to build off of.

“It was a good showing, we showed a lot of heart, a lot of fight the way we played for 90 minutes” said goalie Luis Robles.

The Goalie said that the team showed their character in the opener.

Robles said coach Diego Alonso showed them areas to their game where they can improve, but he’s proud what they showed in the first game.

Inter Miami travels to Washington to face D.C. United on Saturday.

The home opener is March 14 against the Los Angeles Galaxy.