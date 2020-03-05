Magic Johnson praises Miami Heat during South Florida visit

MIAMI – Magic Johnson brought his big smile and legendary personality to South Florida on Thursday.

Johnson visited a group of Seniors at Charles Hadley Park for the Simply games.

Johnson encouraged them to stay active and to keep their families healthy.

In addition, the Lakers legend talked about the Miami Heat.

Johnson’s former head coach Pat Riley is the Heat’s President.

Johnson had nothing but praise for Miami.

“The team is great” said Johnson.

He said Riley did a good job building a roster full of veterans and shooters.

“This team is awesome. But I think you’re only scratching the surface. Just think about what they’re going to look like next year" said Johnson.

He added that the Heat are going to be a headache in the playoffs.