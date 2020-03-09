Riley says state of Heat is good, team needs to get healthy

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Team President Pat Riley addressed the state of the team Monday night.

Riley said the team is in good shape, but they need to get healthy.

“I think when we get our full compliment of players, we’re going to be even tougher" said Riley.

The Miami Heat held a charitable event on Monday night.

The team hosted a Gala at the Fillmore Hotel on Miami Beach.

Since the start of the annual event in 2006, the team has raised over $15 million for the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

“This is a first-class event. We’ve raised millions over the past 12 years with all kinds of venues and things to make it fun” said Riley.

Riley said the players and their families love coming to these events along with fans.