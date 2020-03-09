Tagovailoa gets positive injury update on his hip

MIAMI – The injury news continues to get better and better for Tua Tagovailoa.

The former Alabama quarterback is working his way back from hip surgery.

On Monday, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said that four-month scans on Tagovailoa’s hip came back clean.

Rapoport states that Tagovailoa will now begin the process of getting his body ready to play.

Tagovailoa attended the NFL combine, but did not work out for teams.

Instead, he met with doctors and had meetings with teams.

The Miami Dolphins have expressed interest in drafting a young quarterback and have been linked to Tagovailoa.

Miami has the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

The Dolphins may need to trade up to get Tagovailoa, depending on how his injured hip progresses.