Heat continue to monitor Coronavirus, prepare for Hornets

Miami opens 3-game homestand on Wednesday

David Lang, Executive Producer

Goran Dragic talks to reporters (WPLG)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat continue to closely monitor Coronavirus, as they push towards the playoffs.

The team complied with an NBA decision to temporarily ban media from inside locker rooms, for health concerns.

The Heat instead addressed reporters from the podium on Tuesday.

“This is a very serious matter. We’ve had two organizational meetings about it, a lot of education,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra said the team is going to be vigilant about keeping the team safe.

“It’s a public place. We need to be careful, try to be aware of what’s going on. Hopefully, this thing can calm down quickly” said guard Goran Dragic.

Dragic said the possibility of playing in front of an empty arena would feel like practice.

“It’s our job, if we’re going to have to do it then yeah” Dragic said if the league decides to keep fans out of games.

Miami hosts Charlotte on Wednesday.

