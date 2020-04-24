Watch the NFL Draft on Local 10

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – After a busy first night, the Dolphins will be back on the clock tonight as the NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2-3. Tune into the live broadcast on Local 10 beginning at 7 p.m.

The draft then concludes Saturday, with coverage beginning at noon on Local 10.

Initially planned for Las Vegas, the draft is taking place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic.

We saw you go crazy from your own homes when the Dolphins took Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick.

Below is a look at the Dolphins’ draft pick inventory heading into Friday night.

Dolphins’ 2020 draft picks

1st Round – 3 picks

5th overall – Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama

18th overall – Austin Jackson, OT, USC

30th overall – Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

2nd Round – 2 picks

39th overall

56th overall (2019 draft-day trade with New Orleans)

3rd Round – 1 pick

70th overall

4th Round – 2 picks

136th overall (2020 draft-day trade with Green Bay)

141st overall (compensatory)

5th Round – 3 picks

153rd overall (Kenyan Drake trade)

154th overall (Minkah Fitzpatrick trade)

173rd overall (Aqib Talib trade)

6th Round – 1 pick

185th overall

7th Round – 3 picks

227th overall (Evan Boehm trade)

246th overall (Jordan Lucas trade)

251st overall (compensatory)

(Source: Dolphins’ website)