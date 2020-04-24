Dolphins fans go bonkers after Tua Tagovailoa draft pick | VIDEO

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There were no official draft parties, and social distancing prevented us from gathering with a big group of friends to watch the NFL Draft.

But if you think Miami Dolphins fans didn’t still live it up when the team picked quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall Thursday night, well, we’ve got some video to show you.

The clips in the video above were sent to Local 10 by Dolfans who are clearly excited that the former Alabama star could be their QB of the future.

Local 10′s Will Manso and Clay Ferraro praised the pick in their analysis from last night.

The Dolphins have 12 more picks in those rounds after taking Tagovailoa, USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene in the first round.