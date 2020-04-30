Martina Navratilova helping company provide masks during coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – One of the best athletes of all time is doing her part to fight the coronavirus right here in South Florida.

Local 10 caught up with tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who is partnering with masksnow.org — an organization that makes masks for people in the general population to free up those coveted surgical masks for healthcare workers.

The tennis legend lives in Miami Beach and she’s happy to give back here and around the world.