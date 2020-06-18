University of Florida dropping ‘Gator Bait’ cheer
School President talks about historic imagery of the cheer
MIAMI – University of Florida football games will sound a little different moving forward.
The school has decided to drop the ‘Gator Bait’ cheer.
The President of the school Kent Fuchs said it was because of “historic racist imagery associated with the phrase.”
Fuchs said the school’s athletics and the band will discontinue the cheer.
