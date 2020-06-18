76ºF

University of Florida dropping ‘Gator Bait’ cheer

School President talks about historic imagery of the cheer

Florida Gators take the field prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI – University of Florida football games will sound a little different moving forward.

The school has decided to drop the ‘Gator Bait’ cheer.

The President of the school Kent Fuchs said it was because of “historic racist imagery associated with the phrase.”

Fuchs said the school’s athletics and the band will discontinue the cheer.

