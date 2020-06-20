Former Miami Dolphins star Jim Kiick dies at 73

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jim Kiick, a key member of the 1972 Miami Dolphins undefeated team, has died at the age of 73.

Kiick had been battling dementia for the last few years.

His daughter, Allie, a professional tennis player, posted a heartfelt message about her father’s struggles on her Twitter account earlier in the week.

She asked for people to be more cautious with social distancing, saying her father’s health had been declining rapidly and it was especially hard not being able to see him, except through glass.

”...I miss my dad. Every time I see him, he says, “I miss you”.‘

Kiick helped lead the Dolphins to two Super Bowl titles. The running back played seven seasons in Miami.