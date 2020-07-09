Chirping the Cats podcast: Episode 21 - July 9, 2020

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 21 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork is joined by former Florida Panthers player and current team radio analyst Billy Lindsay to discuss some of the biggest moments and surprises from the regular season. They also chat about the NHL moving into Phase 3 of its Return to Play plan, and what that means for the Panthers.

1:30 – Players heading toward totally unprecedented situation

3:10 – Health and safety must be the top priority for every player

5:00 – Was the biggest surprise of the season Chris Driedger’s heroics, or perhaps Mark ‘the Prius’ Pysyk’s move from defense to forward?

13:00 – Players with the most to prove next season, a list that includes Sergei Bobrovsky and Mike Matheson.

22:15 – Biggest moments of the season, including Joel Quenneville’s 900th win and Jonathan Huberdeau becoming the Panthers all-time scoring leader

28:50 – Choosing a starting goalie will be difficult for several teams in NHL postseason, like the Rangers, Penguins, Wild and several others.

30:25 – Panthers regular season MVP boils down to Jonathan Huberdeau and....?